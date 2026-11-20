Japan's Kansai Electric Power Company (KEPCO) has signed an agreement with Ocean Winds to acquire a 40% stake in the 390 MW BC-Wind offshore wind project in Poland's Baltic Sea, marking its first investment in the country.

The share acquisition agreement, signed on November 19, will give KEPCO a 40% interest in project company Sea Wind Polska, with Ocean Winds retaining the remaining 60%.

The project involves the construction of a fixed-bottom offshore wind farm approximately 23 kilometres off the Polish coast, comprising 26 turbines with a capacity of 15 MW each.

Operations are scheduled to begin in fiscal year 2028, KEPCO said in its November 20 announcement.

The company will make the investment through its wholly owned subsidiary KPIC Netherlands.

Following the investment, KEPCO's attributable generation capacity across its overseas businesses is expected to reach approximately 2,654 MW.

KEPCO said the project would support its continued expansion into renewable energy markets outside Japan, alongside its domestic renewable energy activities.