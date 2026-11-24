Energy trading company Danske Commodities has signed a 10-year power purchase agreement with consumer goods company Reckitt for renewable electricity associated with the 1.2 GW Dogger Bank B offshore wind farm in the United Kingdom.

Under the agreement, Danske Commodities will supply fixed-price baseload power backed by Renewable Energy Guarantees of Origin (REGOs) from Dogger Bank B, the company announced on November 19.

The agreement will take effect on January 1, 2028, and was facilitated by LevelTen Energy.

The arrangement will help supply electricity for Reckitt's manufacturing operations in Hull, on England's Yorkshire coast, where the company also conducts research and product development.

Dogger Bank B is under development offshore Yorkshire and is owned by Equinor, which holds a 40% stake, SSE Renewables with 40%, and Vårgrønn with the remaining 20%.

The agreement marks Danske Commodities' first long-term corporate power purchase agreement with Reckitt.

Danske Commodities, a wholly owned subsidiary of Equinor, specialises in power and gas trading and provides balancing, optimisation and hedging services to energy producers and suppliers.