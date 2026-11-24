Green Volt has signed an agreement with Siemens Gamesa to reserve manufacturing capacity for 28 offshore wind turbines for the planned floating wind farm off Scotland, alongside a separate agreement with the Port of Aberdeen for future marine logistics operations.

The turbine capacity reservation, described in the announcement as a world first for commercial-scale floating offshore wind, covers 28 high-capacity turbines, each capable of generating more than 15 MW.

The multimillion-dollar agreement secures manufacturing capacity and specialist engineering resources for the project, representing a significant procurement milestone as Green Volt moves towards construction.

Separately, Green Volt has signed a letter of intent with the Port of Aberdeen covering future anchor and mooring marshalling activities at Aberdeen South Harbour.

The agreement is expected to support a proposed $19.6 million (£15 million) package of investment and expenditure across port infrastructure, facilities and supply chain activities, although the arrangements remain subject to final confirmation.

Green Volt is being developed by Flotation Energy and Vårgrønn approximately 50 miles off Peterhead, Scotland, with consent for up to 560 MW of floating offshore wind capacity.

The project, expected to become the world's largest commercial-scale floating offshore wind farm, secured its principal onshore and offshore consents and a 400 MW Contract for Difference in 2024.

Green Volt is designed to supply renewable electricity to the UK grid while supporting the decarbonisation of offshore oil and gas operations.

The development is expected to support more than 2,800 direct jobs during construction and create around 100 long-term operational roles.

The agreements with Siemens Gamesa and the Port of Aberdeen are intended to advance preparations for construction and strengthen the project's supply chain, with further major contracts and investment still to be secured.

"These are landmark agreements for Green Volt and a defining moment for floating offshore wind. Reserving turbines of this scale is a world first. Alongside our agreement with the Port of Aberdeen, it represents significant progress towards construction, building momentum for further major contracts and investment as we move towards delivering floating wind at commercial scale,” said Matt Green, Green Volt Project Director.