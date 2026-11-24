Searah has achieved first hydrocarbons from the NZ3 well at the Bukit Tua field offshore East Java, Indonesia, ahead of schedule.

The well reached first hydrocarbons on November 10, less than two weeks after reaching its target formation on October 28.

Searah said NZ3 is expected to achieve an optimal flow rate of 15 million standard cubic feet of gas per day (MMSCFD) by the end of November 2026, providing additional gas supplies to East Java.

The Bukit Tua field has been supplying energy to the region for more than a decade, with the new well expected to contribute to Indonesia's national gas production.

Searah was established through a strategic partnership between Eni and Petronas, combining their upstream operations and expertise in the Asia-Pacific region.

The company manages a portfolio of 19 upstream assets across Malaysia and Indonesia, spanning production, development and exploration activities.