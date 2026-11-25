Petronas has officially named its third floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) facility, PFLNG TIGA, at Samsung Heavy Industries' shipyard in South Korea, ahead of its planned deployment to Malaysia and start-up in the third quarter of 2027.

Described by Petronas as the world's first nearshore FLNG facility, PFLNG TIGA is currently under construction at the shipyard on Geoje Island and will be deployed to Sipitang, Sabah, Malaysia.

The facility is designed to produce 2 million tonnes of LNG annually and measures 281 metres in length, 64 metres in width and 32 metres in depth.

PFLNG TIGA will become the third floating LNG facility developed by Petronas, expanding its portfolio of facilities designed for shallow-water, deepwater and nearshore environments.

The new facility is intended to support the development and commercialisation of gas resources while strengthening Malaysia's LNG supply capabilities.

Petronas said the addition would provide greater flexibility in bringing gas resources to market and meeting regional and international demand.

The company has been active in the LNG industry for more than four decades, with PFLNG TIGA representing another addition to its integrated LNG portfolio.