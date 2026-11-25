Windcat has signed a contract with Damen Shipyards Group for a second Multi-Purpose Accommodation Support Vessel (MP-ASV) under its Innovation Series, expanding its planned fleet of vessels designed for offshore energy operations.

The agreement, signed on November 24, follows Windcat's initial order in November 2025 for the first vessel in the series, which included an option for five additional units.

The new MP-ASV design builds on the companies' earlier collaboration on the Elevation Series commissioning service operations vessels (CSOVs), incorporating additional capabilities for offshore wind, subsea cable repair, offshore accommodation and remotely operated vehicle (ROV) support.

The vessels will measure 102 meters in length and 20 meters in width, with approximately 750 square meters of deck space and 111 cabins accommodating up to 190 personnel.

Each MP-ASV will feature an offshore crane capable of operating as a 150-tonne subsea crane or a 15-tonne three-dimensional motion-compensated crane, alongside provisions for ROV installation.

Personnel transfers will be supported by a 3D motion-compensated gangway with interchangeable tips designed for short connections in offshore wind operations and longer continuous connections.

The vessels will also feature a DP2+ dynamic positioning system with DNV CBS and CBT class notations, incorporating additional bow and stern tunnel thrusters to improve redundancy during offshore operations.

The propulsion and power arrangement will include a battery system for peak shaving, spinning reserve and electrical sailing, together with a dual-fuel hydrogen auxiliary generator.

Three main generator sets supplied by ABC will feature its Evolve technology, designed to accommodate different fuel options, including biodiesel, hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO), dual-fuel operation and gas.

The MP-ASVs are designed for extended offshore deployments of up to 150 days, supported by increased fuel capacity and accommodation facilities intended for prolonged stays at sea.

The Innovation Series builds on Damen and Windcat's Elevation Series partnership, which includes the Windcat Rotterdam, named KNVTS Ship of the Year at the 2026 Maritime Awards Gala.