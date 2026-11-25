Saipem has secured two offshore engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contracts from Aramco in Saudi Arabia worth approximately $650 million, covering production deck manifolds, pipelines, power cables and associated subsea infrastructure.

The awards, designated Contract Release Purchase Orders (CRPOs) 168 and 170, fall under Saipem's existing Long-Term Agreement with Aramco.

The first contract, CRPO 168, covers the EPCI of four production deck manifolds (PDMs), approximately 14 kilometers of pipelines with diameters ranging from 12 to 16 inches, and around 24 kilometers of 15 kV power cables.

The scope also includes associated subsea facilities serving the Abu Safah, Safaniyah, Manifa and Berri fields, alongside onshore tie-in activities at the drill site in the Manifa field.

Under the second contract, CRPO 170, Saipem will undertake EPCI work at the Marjan field, including three production deck manifolds, approximately 25 kilometers of pipelines with diameters of 12 to 16 inches, and around 17 kilometers of 15 kV cables, together with associated subsea facilities.

Across the two contracts, the scope encompasses seven production deck manifolds, approximately 39 kilometers of pipelines and 41 kilometers of power cables.

Saipem will use construction vessels already deployed in the region to carry out the offshore operations.

Fabrication activities will be performed at Saipem's Saudi Fabrication Yard by Saipem Taqa Al-Rushaid Fabricators.