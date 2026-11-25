Crude oil prices fell on Wednesday as the prospect of a market surplus offset concerns about disruptions to oil exports in the Middle East.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 declined 44 cents, or 0.5%, to $90.96 a barrel at 1035 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 slipped 62 cents, or 0.8%, to $81.43 a barrel. Both benchmarks gained more than 2% on Tuesday.

"Investors are preoccupied with the thought of supply exceeding demand," said Tamas Varga, an oil analyst at PVM, a brokerage.

On Wednesday, Yemen's Houthis said they had attacked Saudi Arabia's Ras Tanura oil refinery ‌and Riyadh's financial district. Ras Tanura, Saudi Arabia's largest refinery, is part of a complex on the kingdom's Gulf coast ‌that ⁠also serves as a major export terminal for Saudi crude.

A build-up in crude inventories is also contributing to the softer oil prices, Varga said.

US crude stocks rose by 126,000 barrels in the week ended November 20, market sources said on Tuesday, citing data from the American Petroleum Institute. API/S

Eight analysts polled by Reuters estimated that crude inventories rose by about 1.5 million barrels on average.

"Uncertainty about OPEC's 2027 policies in the upcoming November 29 meeting, especially with the UAE no longer restricted by OPEC+ policies and Iraq seeking higher oil output capacity, as well as broader market risk-off are some reasons," said Zhenqiang Seto, a senior research specialist for oil at LSEG.

OPEC+ ministers will hold a series of meetings on November 29 to decide on their 2027 output policy.

"Since the release of an IEA report this month, perceptions of a global supply glut have kept prices in check," said Tsuyoshi Ueno, senior economist at NLI Research Institute. Attention is also focused on how next year's production quotas will be determined at the OPEC+ meeting, Ueno said.

Iraq is pressing OPEC+ to lift its estimate of the country's crude oil production capacity, four people familiar with the matter said, heightening tensions over a review that will help determine how much members can pump next year.

Libya's Sharara oil pipeline has also reopened after an "unlawful group" closed a valve on the pipeline, with oil beginning to flow into storage tanks at the Akakus facility in Zawiya.

"However, attacks on ships near the Strait of Hormuz and exchanges of attacks between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis have raised uncertainty over the sustainability of this trend," Ueno said.

A container ship was targeted and came to a stop on Tuesday while sailing an "unauthorised" route near the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's Revolutionary Guards said, according to state media.

On Monday, three vessels were struck by unidentified projectiles as they sailed east through the strait, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said on Tuesday.





(Reuters - Reporting by Anna Hirtenstein in London. Additional reporting by Jeslyn Lerh in Singapore and Yuka Obayashi in Tokyo; Editing by Thomas Derpinghaus)