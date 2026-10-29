IMCA Launches 2030 Strategy to Guide Offshore Construction Industry

The International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA) has launched IMCA 2030, a four-year strategy designed to ensure the association remains relevant, authoritative, and valuable to members as the offshore construction industry navigates a period of significant change.

Launched at the IMCA Global Summit in Antwerp, Belgium, the strategy responds to major industry trends including the growth of AI and automation, the energy transition, evolving regulatory requirements, and increasing competition for talent and skills.

At the heart of the strategy are three strategic pillars:

Advocating for technical excellence and standardization,

Championing a safe, skilled, and diverse workforce, and

Supporting sustainability and operational efficiency.

These priorities will guide IMCA’s investment, services, and activities over the coming years.

“The offshore construction industry is entering a period of profound change. New technologies, changing energy markets, and increasing regulatory demands are reshaping our sector, while competition for the next generation of skilled people continues to grow," explained Iain Grainger, CEO of IMCA.

“IMCA 2030 is our response to these challenges and opportunities. It sets out a clear vision for how we will champion, protect, and support our industry and its workforce, ensuring it remains safe, sustainable, and fit for the future. The strategy reinforces our commitment to technical excellence, skills and competence, sustainability, and stronger advocacy, while ensuring we continue to deliver practical value for our members worldwide.”

Under the strategy, IMCA will maintain its role as a global authority in diving, dynamic positioning, safety, and ROV operations, while building on its deep expertise in offshore survey and lifting and rigging, and supporting the industry to respond to evolving digital security threats.

It will also strengthen its marine division through enhanced work on autonomy and remote operations, decarbonization, and offshore wind, alongside continued investment in eCMID, IMCA’s safety management system health check for offshore vessels.

A major focus of IMCA 2030 will be supporting people and skills across the industry. Planned initiatives include a campaign to raise awareness of offshore careers, additional support for early-career professionals through IMCA’s Next Generation Network, and the creation of a joined-up competence management ecosystem to support the global offshore workforce’s continuing professional development.

This will be supported by new initiatives such as digital logbooks and the IMCA Skills platform, providing on-demand access to training, professional development, and competence assurance.

In addition, IMCA will enhance its policy and advocacy activities. Building on its longstanding involvement with the International Maritime Organization (IMO), the Association will increase its dialogue with the European Union and with national governments and regulators. It will focus on practical, coordinated regulation that improves safety, operational efficiency, decarbonization, and industry growth, while avoiding unnecessary complexity and cost.

IMCA 2030 has been informed by member engagement and feedback. It sets out plans to increase regional participation and give Members more opportunities to contribute to technical guidance and the Association's direction, in part through a new Membership Committee that reports directly to the IMCA Board.

Previously announced membership changes will take effect in January 2027, introducing a simpler more transparent framework designed to strengthen member engagement, improve members’ access to IMCA’s technical resources, and better support the evolving needs of the offshore energy industry.

A new Associate category will open IMCA membership to independent consultants and sole traders, alongside academic institutions and research organizations undertaking commercial research.