DEME, Prysmian Start Cable Installation for Dutch Offshore Wind Grid Links

DEME and Prysmian have started installing high-voltage cables in the Veerse Meer lake in the Netherlands for TenneT's IJmuiden Ver Alpha and Nederwiek 1 grid connection projects, using a specially developed pontoon and installation method tailored to the lake's conditions.

The cables will form part of the infrastructure connecting future offshore wind farms to the Dutch electricity network, bringing electricity ashore once the grid connections are completed.

DEME developed a custom-built pontoon for the installation campaign, with cable carousels and specialized equipment capable of handling high-voltage cables, spare cables and fiber optics simultaneously.

The installation uses a tailored vertical method combined with high-pressure water jets to temporarily fluidize the sand beneath the cables, allowing them to be installed at depths of at least three meters.

As the pontoon advances, the lakebed settles back into place, helping minimize water turbidity and environmental impact during installation.

The approach represents a first for TenneT and the Netherlands, with the equipment and installation process developed specifically for the project.

Work is scheduled to continue until spring 2027, with operations planned to ensure that the Veerse Meer is fully available for water sports and recreational activities during the summer season.