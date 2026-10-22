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TenneT, NKT Find Offshore Cable Decom Technically Feasible

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(Credit: NKT)
(Credit: NKT)

Transmission system operator TenneT Netherlands and cable manufacturer NKT have completed a joint study examining the technical, environmental and economic aspects of decommissioning offshore power cables in the Netherlands and Germany.

The study found that offshore cable decommissioning is technically feasible and could contribute to recycling and carbon emissions reduction, although the economic viability of individual projects depends on several factors.

The research examined offshore cable end-of-life management from multiple perspectives, including recycling, biodiversity, carbon assessments, logistics, regulatory requirements and operational practices.

The companies assessed how offshore cable infrastructure could be managed at the end of its operational life, with a focus on circularity and the potential recovery of materials.

"The study highlighted the importance of considering end-of-life requirements from the earliest stages of infrastructure development, helping to create more sustainable solutions for future offshore projects. The study also demonstrated that offshore cable decommissioning is technically feasible and can support both circularity objectives and CO2 reduction.

“The economic attractiveness may vary depending on factors such as the materials used, recycling value, processing costs and local market conditions. As a result, the most suitable approach must be assessed on a project-by-project basis," said Gwenn van der Schee, Sustainability Manager at TenneT Netherlands.

The project was conducted by a team of TenneT trainees, supported by technical specialists from both organizations.

TenneT contributed its expertise as a transmission system operator, while NKT provided knowledge of high-voltage submarine cable systems.

The findings underline the importance of incorporating decommissioning considerations into offshore infrastructure planning rather than addressing them only when assets approach the end of their operational lives.

Offshore Energy Subsea Industry News Activity Europe Decommissioning Subsea Cables

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