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Japan Joins Forces with Siemens Energy for Floating Offshore Wind

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(Credit: METI)
(Credit: METI)

Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) and Siemens Energy have signed a memorandum of cooperation to advance floating offshore wind development in Japan, alongside plans to strengthen supply chains and establish a new operations and maintenance (O&M) hub.

The agreement, announced on October 29, covers cooperation on floating wind projects, supply chain development and the training of specialized personnel to strengthen Japan's industrial base.

As part of the cooperation, Siemens Energy plans to establish its first strategic O&M hub in Asia, located in Hokkaido, to support the resilience of the wind power supply chain.

The collaboration aims to support the development of Japan's floating offshore wind sector through industrial cooperation and workforce development.

Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Asia Offshore Wind Floating Wind

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