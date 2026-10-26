Inyanga's 30MW Tidal Project to Feature AI-Powered Marine Life Detection

HydroWing, the tidal energy division of Inyanga Marine Energy Group, has awarded Ecodetect a contract to provide AI-powered marine wildlife monitoring systems for its 30 MW tidal stream energy project at Morlais in Wales.

The technology will use underwater cameras, sonar and artificial intelligence to detect marine wildlife interactions around offshore renewable energy infrastructure, allowing operators to respond to potential environmental risks in real time.

Ecodetect's surface and seabed-mounted sensors will collect data that its AI systems will process to distinguish marine wildlife, including seals, dolphins, fish and diving seabirds, from seaweed, debris and algae.

The results will be transmitted through a marine communications network, enabling operators to trigger environmental mitigation measures while generating data to demonstrate compliance with UK, EU and international environmental standards.

“Tidal energy projects operate in sensitive marine environments. Ecodetect’s AI-driven monitoring solutions will help us balance performance and environmental responsibility. By continuously detecting marine life interactions and assessing infrastructure activity, we will be able to minimise ecological risks while maximising energy efficiency,” said Richard Parkinson, CEO of Inyanga Marine Energy Group.

The HydroWing project will be deployed at Morlais, off Anglesey in North Wales, the largest consented tidal stream energy scheme in Europe.

The first HydroWing tidal energy device is scheduled for deployment in 2027, with the full project expected to be completed in 2030.

Once completed, the development will comprise 18 tidal energy devices, each generating 1.67 MW of electricity, making it one of the world's largest tidal stream energy projects.

The project will use Inyanga's patented HydroWing technology and is backed by the Welsh and UK governments.

Morlais is owned by social enterprise Menter Môn and managed by Menter Môn Morlais. The wider tidal stream demonstration zone is being developed in phases, with a potential maximum generating capacity of 240 MW.

HydroWing secured an additional 10 MW of capacity for its Morlais project in the UK government's Allocation Round 7a Contracts for Difference (CfD) awards in February 2026, building on 20 MW awarded in earlier rounds.

Ecodetect, headquartered in Anglesey, develops AI-driven environmental monitoring systems for tidal, wave and floating offshore wind energy projects.