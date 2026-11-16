Italian energy firm Eni said on Monday it anticipated reaching a final investment decision for a third floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) unit offshore Mozambique at its Mamba East project by 2027.

The announcement by Eni's chief operating officer, Guido Brusco, followed a meeting with Mozambique's President Daniel Chapo

Discussions focused on the future development of Area 4 of the Rovuma Basin and a strategic reorganisation between Eni and ExxonMobil that will see Eni holding a 50% stake in existing and future FLNG projects, including Mamba East

While Eni is concentrating on offshore projects, ExxonMobil is pursuing a $30 billion LNG terminal onshore and close to a similar project underway from TotalEnergies in Cabo Delgado

Last month, a senior Eni official told Reuters the company was drilling up to six development wells this month that will connect to its second FLNG project, Coral North

The project is on track to start production by 2028, doubling the company's output to around 7 million metric tons per annum