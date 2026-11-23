Arabian Drilling has signed a $400 million (SAR 1.5 billion) contract with Khafji Joint Operations (KJO) to provide and operate two self-propelled offshore vessels under long-term agreements of 10 and 15 years.

The contract replaces two existing barge contracts and increases Arabian Drilling's total backlog to a record of approximately $4.9 million (SAR 18.5 billion), the company announced on November 22.

The first vessel will operate under a 10-year contract, with operations expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026.

The second vessel will be contracted for 15 years, with operations scheduled to commence in the fourth quarter of 2028.

Arabian Drilling said the award represents its longest vessel contract to date and maintains its 100% market share with KJO in this service area.

The company expects the contracts to begin contributing to its financial results from the respective commencement dates of each vessel.

Arabian Drilling operates a fleet of onshore and offshore drilling rigs serving Saudi Arabia's oil and gas sector, with customers including Saudi Aramco and KJO.

“This long-term contract marks an important milestone for Arabian Drilling and further strengthens our long-standing relationship with KJO. The 10- and 15-year commitments reflect continued confidence placed in our operational capabilities and provide a strong platform for the safe, reliable and efficient delivery of these services,” said Fahad Albani, Chief Executive Officer of Arabian Drilling.