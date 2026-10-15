DEME to Install Turbines at Zeevonk Offshore Wind Farm

DEME has secured a contract worth between $56 million and $168 million for the transportation and installation of 69 wind turbines at the Zeevonk offshore wind farm in the Dutch North Sea, expanding its role in the approximately 1 GW project.

The company will deploy its next-generation jack-up offshore transport and installation vessel, Norse Energi, to install the turbines during the first phase of the development.

The latest award, valued between $56 million and $168 (€50 million and €150 million), follows a foundation installation contract secured by DEME for Zeevonk in July 2026, giving the company responsibility for both foundation and turbine installation activities at the offshore wind farm.

Zeevonk is jointly owned by Vattenfall and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), through its Energy Investment Fund I.

The project is planned between 63 and 84 kilometers off the Dutch North Sea coast, near Bergen aan Zee, and will have a total installed capacity of approximately 1 GW.

Mobilization activities are expected to begin in 2028, with offshore installation operations starting shortly afterwards. Project completion is anticipated in 2029.

“Following the foundation installation award earlier this summer, this contract further expands DEME’s role in the delivery of the Zeevonk wind farm,” said Martin Degen, Business Unit Director WTG and O&M at DEME.

The Zeevonk development remains subject to a final investment decision.