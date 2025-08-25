Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Shelf Drilling’s Jack-Up Rig Extends Stay with Chevron off West Africa

Shelf Drilling Tenacious (Credit: Shelf Drilling)
Shelf Drilling Tenacious (Credit: Shelf Drilling)

Offshore drilling firm Shelf Drilling has secured a contract extension for the Shelf Drilling Tenacious jack-up rig with Chevron’s subsidiary Cabinda Gulf Oil Company (CABGOC) for drilling operations offshore West Africa.

The extension will begin in direct continuation of the rig’s current contract, extending the commitment until February 2027, Shelf Drilling informed.

According to the company, CABGOC has an option for an additional year thereafter.

The total added contract value for the firm term is approximately $50 million. The rig has been on contract with CABGOC since January 2025.

The Shelf Drilling Tenacious is a Baker Marine Pacific 375 rig built in 2007 and last upgraded in 2022. It can accommodate 150 people.

The maximum water depth in which the rig can operate is 375 feet (114.3 meters), with its maximum drilling depth being 30,000 feet (9144 meters).

