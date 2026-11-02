Eni, Petronas JV Brings Indonesian Offshore Gas Field Online

Searah, the joint venture between Eni and Petronas, has started gas production from the Maha field offshore Indonesia, with output expected to ramp up to 230 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD).

Located in the West Ganal block in the Kutei Basin, approximately 100 kilometers offshore Balikpapan, the deepwater gas field began production just 21 months after the final investment decision.

The development comprises two subsea production wells in water depths of approximately 1,000 meters, connected to the existing Jangkrik Floating Production Unit (FPU) through approximately 12 kilometers of pipelines and umbilicals.

Following initial processing onboard the FPU, gas will be transported through the existing pipeline network to supply Indonesia's domestic market and the Bontang liquefaction plant, which serves domestic and export LNG markets.

Searah said production from Maha is expected to increase progressively to 230 MMSCFD, while Eni reported that the field has a production capacity of 250 MMSCFD.

Maha forms part of the South Hub development, which is expected to reach a combined production plateau of approximately 750 MMSCFD, including output processed through the Jangkrik FPU.

The planned start-up of the Gendalo and Gendang project in 2028, with production tied into the Jangkrik FPU, is expected to extend that plateau beyond the end of the decade.

First gas from Maha follows the completion of subsea facilities installation earlier in 2026 and the start-up of Merakes East in May 2025.

“The successful delivery of a complex deepwater offshore development safely and on schedule demonstrates what can be achieved through a shared purpose and excellent execution. This milestone reinforces our commitment to developing Indonesia’s gas resources responsibly, efficiently and sustainably,” said Mirko Araldi, CEO of Searah Muara Bakau.

The start-up follows final investment decisions announced in March 2026 for the North Hub, comprising Geng North and Gehem, and the South Hub, comprising Gendalo and Gendang.

Searah was established in June 2026 as an independent upstream energy company jointly owned by Eni and Petronas, each holding a 50% stake.

The venture holds 19 gas-producing and development assets across Indonesia and Malaysia, including 14 in Indonesia and five in Malaysia. It currently produces approximately 350,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day and aims to exceed 500,000 barrels per day of oil equivalent in sustainable production by 2028.