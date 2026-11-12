Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

SeaBird's Fulmar Explorer Lands Six-Month Seismic Contract in West Africa

Published

Fulmar Explorer vessel (Credit: SeaBird Exploration)
Fulmar Explorer vessel (Credit: SeaBird Exploration)

SeaBird Exploration, a wholly owned subsidiary of SED Energy Holdings, has secured a contract for ocean bottom node (OBN) source work in West Africa, extending employment for its Fulmar Explorer vessel into 2027.

The campaign will use the 2009-built vessel and is expected to last approximately six months, including mobilization and demobilization, Energy Holdings announced on November 12.

Mobilization is scheduled to begin in December 2026. The company did not disclose the contract value, client or specific offshore location in West Africa.

“We are pleased to secure another OBN source project for Fulmar Explorer, extending the vessel’s activity well into 2027. The award supports our view of an improving OBN market, with increased tendering activity and better visibility for 2027.

“With limited availability of relevant high-end tonnage, we believe SeaBird is well positioned to capture further opportunities as market activity continues to improve,” said Finn Atle Hamre, CEO of SeaBird Exploration.

Offshore Vessels Subsea Industry News Activity Africa Seismic Vessels Offshore Survey

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Cadeler)

Cadeler Lines Up Major UK Offshore Wind Installation...
(Credit: Njord Survey)

Energean Picks Njord Survey for Post-Decom Seabed Checks...
(Credit: DOF Group)

DOF Nets Extension for Skandi Mariner AHTS
(Credit: Seaway7)

Subsea7 Strikes Deal to Sell Seaway7 Heavy Transport Unit...

Sponsored

The Hidden Cost of Manual Barge Operations

The Hidden Cost of Manual Barge Operations

Insight

DNV-certified chainflex® cables for offshore motion

DNV-certified chainflex® cable

Video

Moby Robotics Gears Up to Take the Subsea Minerals Market by Storm

Moby Robotics Gears Up to Take

Current News

SeaBird's Fulmar Explorer Lands Six-Month Seismic Contract in West Africa

SeaBird's Fulmar Explorer Land

Amplitude Energy's Well Results Point to Bigger Gas Potential off Australia

Amplitude Energy's Well Result

Hokchi Energy Set for Two-Well Drilling Campaign off Mexico

Hokchi Energy Set for Two-Well

CNOOC Makes Ultra-Deep Gas Discovery in China's Bohai Sea

CNOOC Makes Ultra-Deep Gas Dis

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine