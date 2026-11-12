SeaBird's Fulmar Explorer Lands Six-Month Seismic Contract in West Africa

SeaBird Exploration, a wholly owned subsidiary of SED Energy Holdings, has secured a contract for ocean bottom node (OBN) source work in West Africa, extending employment for its Fulmar Explorer vessel into 2027.

The campaign will use the 2009-built vessel and is expected to last approximately six months, including mobilization and demobilization, Energy Holdings announced on November 12.

Mobilization is scheduled to begin in December 2026. The company did not disclose the contract value, client or specific offshore location in West Africa.

“We are pleased to secure another OBN source project for Fulmar Explorer, extending the vessel’s activity well into 2027. The award supports our view of an improving OBN market, with increased tendering activity and better visibility for 2027.

“With limited availability of relevant high-end tonnage, we believe SeaBird is well positioned to capture further opportunities as market activity continues to improve,” said Finn Atle Hamre, CEO of SeaBird Exploration.