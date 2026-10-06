New Fortress Energy’s Mexico FLNG Unit Goes Offline

New Fortress Energy's Fast LNG unit offshore Altamira, Mexico, has gone offline following a mechanical problem with its gas turbine, with the company expecting the facility to return to service during the fourth quarter.

NFE said it was working with the turbine manufacturer to resolve the issue and restart the floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) unit as soon as possible.

The company's first Fast LNG installation, known as FLNG 1, is deployed at Altamira in partnership with Mexican state-owned electric utility CFE and is designed to liquefy gas supplied through the Sur de Texas-Tuxpan pipeline.

The 1.4 million tonnes per annum unit produced its first LNG in July 2024, followed by its first cargo the following month. The inaugural shipment was loaded onto the Energos Princess LNG carrier for delivery to NFE's La Paz terminal.

NFE subsequently secured a $700 million loan for the Mexico FLNG unit, with the financing also intended to fully fund construction of FLNG 2, which is expected to use the same proprietary modular liquefaction technology as FLNG 1.