ExxonMobil and its partners in Angola's offshore Block 15 have approved an estimated $4 billion final investment decision (FID) for the redevelopment of Kizomba A and B fields, while announcing a new hydrocarbon discovery at the Tchihumba West-01ST1 exploration well.

The investment decision, approved on November 19, completes the FIDs for the Block 15 Life Extension Project, following the approval of the Kizomba C redevelopment in 2025, Angola's National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency (ANPG) said.

The life extension project is expected to leverage existing infrastructure and develop additional resources across the Kizomba Hub area.

Separately, the ExxonMobil-operated contractor group discovered hydrocarbons at the Tchihumba West-01ST1 well, which encountered 65.4 meters of hydrocarbon-bearing sandstone reservoir with good petrophysical properties.

The well, located approximately 350 kilometers northwest of Luanda, was drilled by the Valaris DS-9 drilliship in approximately 1,400 meters of water.

ANPG said the discovery was the 21st in Block 15 and the second recorded in the block this year.

The developments follow the extension of the Block 15 production sharing agreement through 2037.

“Through strategic investment, technology and exploration, we continue to maximize recovery from existing resources and identify new development opportunities. Supported by the extension of the Block 15 Production Sharing Agreement through 2037 and approximately $4 billion in planned new investments, including the development of the Likembe field and activities under the Block 15 Life Extension Project, we are well positioned to continue generating value for Angola, our partners and our shareholders,” said Brian Unietis, ExxonMobil's Managing Director.