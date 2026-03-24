Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

ExxonMobil Picks SBM Offshore for Guyana FPSO FEED Work

Published

Illustration (Credit: SBM Offshore)
Illustration (Credit: SBM Offshore)

SBM Offshore has secured contracts from ExxonMobil Guyana to carry out front-end engineering and design (FEED) studies for a floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel for the Longtail development offshore Guyana.

The FEED award triggers the initial release of funds to begin engineering work and allocate a Fast4Ward hull for the project.

SBM Offshore said it is expected to construct and install the FPSO, subject to government approvals, a final investment decision by ExxonMobil and further project approvals.

Under the contracts, ownership of the FPSO is expected to be transferred to the client at the end of construction and prior to start-up of operations in Guyana. Construction costs are expected to be partially financed through senior loans to be repaid upon transfer of the unit.

The company is also expected to operate the FPSO under its integrated operations and maintenance model, combining its expertise with ExxonMobil’s experience and applying operational practices from existing units deployed in Guyana.

The FPSO will be based on SBM Offshore’s Fast4Ward program, using the company’s ninth new-build Multi-Purpose Floater hull with standardized topsides modules.

The vessel is designed to process 1,200 million cubic feet of gas per day and produce 250,000 barrels of condensate per day. It will be spread moored in water depths of around 1,750 metres and will have storage capacity of approximately 2 million barrels of condensate.

The project builds on SBM Offshore’s work on FPSOs Liza Destiny, Liza Unity, Prosperity, ONE GUYANA and Jaguar.

“We are proud to receive this sixth FPSO award from ExxonMobil Guyana. This project underscores the strength of our Fast4Ward approach and extensive experience in large-scale gas-processing systems. SBM Offshore is well positioned to support the Longtail development, a major gas play demanding the highest gas handling capacity ever deployed on an FPSO.

“Our teams remain fully committed to supporting the success of this project and ExxonMobil’s long-term energy development strategy,” said Øivind Tangen, SBM Offshore’s Chief Executive Officer.

Engineering Industry News Activity FPSO Europe South America Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

© nattapon7 / Adobe Stock

Oil Executives Flag Long-Term Impact of Iran Conflict
© nsit0108 / Adobe Stock

IEA Weighs Further Oil Stock Releases as War on Iran...
© Lukasz Z / Adobe Stock

US Oil Shield Starts Showing Cracks as Iran War Drives...
© corlaffra / Adobe Stock

Worley to Deliver FEED, Procurement Services for Chevron’s...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Next-Gen Rig Simulation: Inside Saipem’s New Drilling Training Centre

Next-Gen Rig Simulation: Insid

Current News

First Power Start Flowing from Largest US Offshore Wind Project

First Power Start Flowing from

Shell-Equinor JV Adura Signs $3B Financing Deal

Shell-Equinor JV Adura Signs $

Equinor Kicks Off Drilling Ops at Brazil's Raia Offshore Project

Equinor Kicks Off Drilling Ops

ExxonMobil Picks SBM Offshore for Guyana FPSO FEED Work

ExxonMobil Picks SBM Offshore

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine