ConocoPhillips Gets Norway’s Blessing to Restart Greater Ekofisk Fields

Norway’s Ministry of Energy has approved the plans for development and operation (PDO) for the Previously Produced Fields (PPF) project in the Greater Ekofisk Area, paving the way for the redevelopment of three previously producing offshore fields.

The PPF project, operated by ConocoPhillips, involves the joint redevelopment of the Albuskjell, Vest Ekofisk and Tommeliten Gamma fields through a subsea tie-back to the existing Ekofisk Complex in the North Sea.

The development includes 11 new wells from four subsea templates connected through a shared pipeline system and is expected to recover between 90 million and 120 million barrels of oil equivalent of gas and condensate resources.

First production is planned for the fourth quarter of 2028.

The project is expected to contribute to increased gas exports from Norway to Europe.

“By utilizing existing infrastructure, we can produce substantial resources at low cost, and these approvals are important milestones for the PPF project and our long-term commitment in the Ekofisk area, while at the same time strengthening gas exports to Europe,” said Steinar Våge, ConocoPhillips' President, Europe and North Africa.

ConocoPhillips Skandinavia holds a 35.1% stake in Albuskjell and Vest Ekofisk and a 28.3% interest in Tommeliten Gamma.

Vår Energi holds 52.3% in Albuskjell and Vest Ekofisk and 9.1% in Tommeliten Gamma, while Orlen Upstream Norway holds 7.6% and 62.6% respectively. State-owned Petoro holds the remaining 5% interest in Albuskjell and Vest Ekofisk.