Indonesia's Medco Starts Production at Natuna Sea Fields

Indonesian energy company Medco Energi Internasional on Friday started production at its Forel and Terubuk fields in the Natuna Sea, officials said.

The two fields are part of the South Natuna Sea Block B and will increase its production by 20,000 barrels of oil per day and 60 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) of gas, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia said at a launch ceremony.





