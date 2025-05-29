Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
China's Sinopec Laucnhes $690M Hydrogen Venture Capital Funds

China’s state oil and gas major Sinopec has established a venture capital fund focused on hydrogen energy, with an initial size of 5 billion yuan ($690 million), the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The fund, the largest in China dedicated to investment across the hydrogen value chain, will target early-stage investments and incubation of key materials, core equipment and proprietary technologies with high growth potential.

The fund is managed by Sinopec Private Equity Fund Management Co, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sinopec Capital Co. External partners include Shandong New Growth Drivers Fund Management Co and Yantai Guofeng Investment Holding Group Co.

Sinopec has also taken equity stakes in 13 companies involved in the hydrogen energy industry chain and has built 11 hydrogen supply centers for fuel cells and 144 hydrogen refueling stations across China.


(Reuters - Reporting by Sam Li and Colleen Howe; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Industry News Activity Asia Hydrogen Oil and Gas

