Strategic Marine Delivers Fourth Fast Crew Boat to Thai Firm

(Credit: Strategic Marine)
Strategic Marine has delivered TMS Tah Muang fast crew boat to Truth Maritime Services (TMS), a subsidiary of the Prima Marine Group.

The latest 42-metre Generation 4 Fast Crew Boat (FCB) marks the fourth high-performance vessel delivered by Strategic Marine to TMS since 2024, following the earlier handovers of TMS Ranod, TMS Raman, and most recently, TMS Chana.

Purpose-built to meet the operational needs of offshore energy clients in Southeast Asia and the Middle East, TMS Tah Muang is equipped with advanced capabilities to ensure efficient crew transfers and support services in offshore environments.

TMS continues to play a critical role in the region’s offshore petroleum sector, operating a growing fleet that now includes 18 crew boats and two 300-passenger accommodation barges.

