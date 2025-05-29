Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Mento Platform Off Trinidad and Tobago Produces First Gas

(Credit: BP)
(Credit: BP)

EOG Resources Trinidad (EOG) and BP Trinidad and Tobago, equal joint venture partners in the Mento development, have produced first gas at the field off Trinidad’s southeast coast.

The Mento development features a 12-slot, attended facility that is located in acreage jointly licensed by EOG and BP Trinidad and Tobago, owned by BP (70%) and Repsol (30%).

Operated by EOG, Mento is one of BP’s 10 major projects expected to start up worldwide between 2025 and 2027 that the company announced earlier this year as part of its strategy to grow the upstream. 

Production from Mento will make a significant contribution towards the 250,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) combined peak net production expected from these 10 projects.

The Mento platform was built at the TOFCO fabrication yard, La Brea, Trinidad

“I am proud to announce first gas from Mento with our partner EOG Resources Trinidad Ltd. For BP Trinidad and Tobago, this represents our second start up this year and it is tangible proof of the benefits of partnering with others to bring much needed gas into production. The BP/EOG partnership is progressing well as we continue to work on our next joint venture project Coconut,” said David Campbell, President of BP Trinidad and Tobago.

BP Trinidad and Tobago currently operates 12 offshore platforms, three subsea installations and two onshore processing facilities. 

With EOG, the company is currently working on the Coconut gas development under a similar joint venture arrangement. Start-up is expected in 2027.

