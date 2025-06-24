Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
All Inter-Array Cables Installed at 488 MW French Offshore Wind Farm

(Credit: Louis Dreyfus TravOcean )
The final inter-array cable has been installed at Îles d’Yeu and Noirmoutier (EMYN) offshore wind farm in France, being developed by Les Éoliennes en Mer Services.

The 61st and final inter-array cable was installed on June 22 at the EMYN offshore wind farm, Louis Dreyfus TravOcean said on social media.

The accomplishment paves the way for a transmission capacity of 512 MW.

Geoquip Marine’s Geoquip Elena, converted into a Cable Laying Vessel (CLV) with a bespoke project-specific deck layout used in the operation, will be demobilized early July from the Dunkirk offshore base, according to Louis Dreyfus TravOcean.

In addition, the termination and testing activities performed by Prysmian from Island Offshore’s service operation vessel (SOV) Island Diligence are on track to conclude in July.

With 61 wind turbines, each rated at 8 MW, the EMYN offshore wind farm will have a total installed capacity of 488 MW, generating 1,900 GWh per year, which is equivalent to the electricity consumption of 800,000 people.

The wind farm is expected to be fully commissioned by the end of 2025.

