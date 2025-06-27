Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

DOF Group ASA Awarded Two Long-Term Contracts With Petrobras

© DOF Group ASA
© DOF Group ASA

DOF Group ASA is pleased to announce two new contracts in Brazil.

Skandi Logger, an AHTS with 250t bollard pull built in 2009, has been contracted for a 4-year engagement with Petrobras, following the same competitive AHTS tender process that resulted in the contracts of Skandi Iguaçu, Skandi Angra, Skandi Paraty and Skandi Urca as previously announced. For this contract, expected to start in February 2026, Skandi Logger will be reflagged to Brazilian Flag.

Resulting from another competitive tender process, Skandi Achiever has been contracted as RSV for a 4-year engagement with Petrobras. Expected commencement is in December 2025, in direct continuation of her current contract with another client in Brazil. Petrobras’ contract foresees the utilization of Achiever's 2 WROVs and subsea crane. 

The two contracts have a combined value of more than $275 million.

Offshore Vessels Industry News Activity

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Centrica)

Centrica and Thailand’s PTT Ink Long-Term LNG Supply Deal
© Bernhard Schulte Offshore

Bernhard Schulte Offshore Delivers New Commissioning...
© twixx/Adobe Stock

Russia Looks to Myanmar Offshore Oil and Gas Prospects
An illustration of an FSIU vessel in the foreground, taking cargo from an LCO2 carrier in the background (Credit: Yinson Production)

Yinson Production, “K” LINE Target Europe's CCS with FSIU...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

ESAB Fast-Tracks Welding Efficiency, Effectiveness

ESAB Fast-Tracks Welding Effic

Current News

DOF Group ASA Awarded Two Long-Term Contracts With Petrobras

DOF Group ASA Awarded Two Long

Petrobas Awards Fugro Four Multi-Year Contracts

Petrobas Awards Fugro Four Mul

Shell Boosts Production from Norway’s Ormen Lange Offshore Field

Shell Boosts Production from N

Offshore Solar Farm Set for Integration with Dutch Offshore Wind Project

Offshore Solar Farm Set for In

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine