Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Pauses Output At West India Oilfield

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company said on Friday it has temporarily suspended production at one of its oilfields in western India due to adverse weather and is monitoring the situation to resume output when the weather improves.

The floating storage offshore (FSO) unit at the company's Mumbai basin has been safely de-moored and anchored at a secure location for over a week, it said.

"We are prepared for re-mooring the FSO... as soon as the weather improves, allowing us to resume production from the field under favorable conditions," the oil exploring company said.

