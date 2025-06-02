Fugro Lands Deepwater Gas Field Job in Southeast Asia

Fugro has signed a letter of award to perform a site characterization program for a deepwater gas field development in Southeast Asia.

The contract award represents the largest geotechnical and geophysical survey project for Fugro in the Asia Pacific region to date, reflecting the positive momentum of deepwater developments in the region.

The complex project builds on a combination of Fugro’s onshore, nearshore and offshore geophysical and geotechnical survey services.

Geo-data acquisition is scheduled to begin in the third quarter of 2025, with fieldwork estimated to last approximately one year. Detailed testing and consulting deliverables will continue into 2027.

Supporting site planning and engineering design, the resulting ground model will be made available to project owners in near real-time, to facilitate faster decision-making by project engineers and improved collaboration with stakeholders including regulatory agencies.

Fugro did not disclose the name of the client or the value of the contract.