Harbour Energy Brings Maria Field Subsea Tieback Project on Stream

Harbour Energy has achieved first oil from the Maria Phase 2 project in the North Sea, offshore Norway.

Maria Phase 2 is a four well subsea tieback to existing infrastructure in Harbour Energy’s operated Maria field. Production from the first well was delivered safely, on time and to budget.

The start-up of the remaining three wells will follow over the coming months.

Harbour Energy holds the operating working interest of 50% in the field, with partners Petoro and Sval Energi as partners with 30% and 20% stakes respectively.

“Maria Phase 2 builds on Harbour’s track record of developing high return, short cycle projects using existing infrastructure. This marks the first of the next wave of subsea developments we are bringing on-stream to support production from our Norway business,” said Michael Zechner, Managing Director of Harbour’s Norway Business Unit.

Maria is a field on Haltenbanken in the Norwegian Sea, 25 kilometers east of the Kristin field. The water depth is 300 meters.

Maria was discovered in 2010, and the plan for development and production (PDO) was approved in 2015. The field has initially been developed with two templates with five producers and two injectors, tied-back to the Kristin field.

The production started in 2017. An amended PDO for Maria Phase 2, including a new template and four wells, was approved in June 2023.