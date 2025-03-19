Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

BW Offshore, Murphy Oil Agree Short-Term Extension for BW Pioneer FPSO

BW Pioneer FPSO (Credit: BW Offshore)
BW Pioneer FPSO (Credit: BW Offshore)

BW Offshore has signed a short-term extension agreement with a subsidiary of Murphy Oil Corporation, agreeing more time for the completion of sale of the floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) BW Pioneer.

BW Offshore has signed a short-term extension agreement, maintaining current terms, for the FPSO BW Pioneer with a subsidiary of Murphy Oil Corporation until March 25, 2025.

The extension facilitates the completion of administrative processes necessary for finalizing the sale.

To remind, BW Offshore and subsidiary of Murphy Oil Corporation, the operator of the Cascade and Chinook field, signed the sale agreement for the FPSO worth $125 million earlier in March.

At the time, the companies said they plan to sign a five-year reimbursable O&M contract under which BW Offshore will continue to provide operations and maintenance services for a period of five years.

BW Pioneer was converted in 2009 at Keppel Shipyard. It has a storage capacity of about 600,000 barrels of oil and a processing capacity of 80,000 barrels per day.

Industry News Activity North America Oil and Gas FPSOs

Related Offshore News

© Mike Mareen / Adobe Stock

Woodside’s FID for Louisiana LNG Plant Up for Potential...
(Credit: VAALCO Energy)

VAALCO Energy Secures Up to $300M Loan to Grow its Assets

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Petrobras Starts Production at Largest FPSO to Operate Offshore Brazil

Petrobras Starts Production at

Current News

Eni to Sell Stakes in West African Oil and Gas Assets to Vitol for $1.65B

Eni to Sell Stakes in West Afr

BW Offshore, Murphy Oil Agree Short-Term Extension for BW Pioneer FPSO

BW Offshore, Murphy Oil Agree

Enshore Subsea Gets Inch Cape Offshore Wind Export Cables Job

Enshore Subsea Gets Inch Cape

Argeo Concludes Work for TotalEnergies Offshore Namibia

Argeo Concludes Work for Total

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine