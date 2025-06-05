MODEC, Carbon Clean to Advance FPSO-Mounted Carbon Capture Tech

MODEC and Carbon Clean Solutions have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to continue the development and eventual deployment of floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO)-based offshore post-combustion carbon capture technologies.

The agreement seeks to establish the framework in collaborating on how to accelerate the deployment of Carbon Clean’s On-Board Carbon Capture Solution (OCCS) for FPSO facilities based on MODEC’s FPSO design and technical standards.

Similar to the intent of the recently announced pilot project, and building on the early success already realized, the work to be considered by this MoU will take the proprietary Rotating Packed Bed (RPB) CycloneCC offered by Carbon Clean and seek to size this for the typical emission profile of a MODEC FPSO.

If the outcomes of the work considered by the MOU are successful, it would enable post-combustion carbon capture (PCC) to be offered as a standard offering on future FPSO projects.

“Based upon the early success of the partnership that we are currently enjoying with Carbon Clean on the Pilot Plant Project, we decided to take this daring step to commit early to accelerating this work.

“As a technology integrator and offshore solutions provider, we must remain committed to our core values and continue to seek realization of our vision to explore ways to contribute to society humbly and diligently,” said Koichi Matsumiya, Chief Technical Officer of MODEC.

“MODEC is setting the pace for the next generation of FPSO development, and we’re proud to support their leadership with our cutting-edge carbon capture technology. This agreement is a major step toward commercializing onboard carbon capture for FPSOs and sets a precedent for the broader maritime industry.

“As the International Maritime Organization’s emissions regulations develop in support of maritime decarbonization, CycloneCC offers a scalable and viable solution to help vessels meet these targets and achieve full emissions reductions before the end of this decade,” added Aniruddha Sharma, Chair and CEO of Carbon Clean.