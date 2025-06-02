Amplus Picks Spanish Shipyard to Prepare Petrojarl I FPSO for Redeployment

Amplus Energy Services has selected Astican Shipyard in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria to undertake a major multi-million-dollar work scope to prepare its newly-acquired Petrojarl I floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) unit for redeployment.

The Petrojarl I - most recently in operation offshore Brazil - will undergo a critical reactivation and readiness program at the Spanish facility, strategically located off the northwest coast of Africa.

As the most frequently redeployed FPSO in the industry, the vessel continues to attract strong market interest thanks to its renowned operational flexibility and proven performance.

Amplus Energy has also confirmed the formal closure on the purchase of the Petrojarl I from Altera Infrastructure, announced in February 2025.

Petrojarl I FPSO was most recently deployed at Petrobras’ Atlanta field. It has a production capacity of 30,000 barrels of oil per day and a storage capacity of 180,000, and was replaced by the larger FPSO unit named Atlanta.

“The addition of Petrojarl is a transformational step for Amplus. It takes us beyond our established position as a provider of field development floating solutions into direct asset ownership - a move that significantly enhances our strategic capabilities and strengthens our ability to meet growing client demand.”

“As we prepare for the vessel’s next chapter, Astican Shipyard offers the services and expertise needed to support a complex, fast-paced mobilization. We’re pleased to be working together on this important phase, and we’re focused on ensuring a safe, efficient turnaround that gets the unit back in the field quickly,” said Steve Gardyne, Managing Director at Amplus.