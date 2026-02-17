OneSubsea Gets Gullfaks Subsea Compression Upgrade by Equinor

OneSubsea, a joint venture between SLB, Aker Solutions, and Subsea7, has been awarded an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract by Equinor to upgrade the subsea compression system at the Gullfaks field in the Norwegian North Sea.

Under the contract, SLB’s OneSubsea joint venture will deliver two next-generation compressor modules to replace units originally supplied in 2015 as part of the world’s first multiphase subsea compression system.

The upgraded modules are designed to increase differential pressure and flow capacity, supporting enhanced recovery and extending the life of the field. Installation within the existing subsea infrastructure is expected to minimize downtime and reduce overall campaign costs.

Subsea gas compression offers advantages over conventional topside solutions, including reduced energy consumption, more efficient use of topside facilities and lower CO2 emissions over the system’s lifetime.

“This award reflects the strength of our long-standing collaboration with Equinor. By upgrading the existing subsea compression system with next-generation technology, we are supporting Equinor’s long-term recovery strategy for Gullfaks with a more efficient solution to help unlock additional capacity and maximize field recovery,” said Andreas Fjellbirkeland, vice president of Processing Systems, SLB OneSubsea.