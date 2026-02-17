Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

OneSubsea Gets Gullfaks Subsea Compression Upgrade by Equinor

Published

(Credit: SLB)
(Credit: SLB)

OneSubsea, a joint venture between SLB, Aker Solutions, and Subsea7, has been awarded an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract by Equinor to upgrade the subsea compression system at the Gullfaks field in the Norwegian North Sea.

Under the contract, SLB’s OneSubsea joint venture will deliver two next-generation compressor modules to replace units originally supplied in 2015 as part of the world’s first multiphase subsea compression system.

The upgraded modules are designed to increase differential pressure and flow capacity, supporting enhanced recovery and extending the life of the field. Installation within the existing subsea infrastructure is expected to minimize downtime and reduce overall campaign costs.

Subsea gas compression offers advantages over conventional topside solutions, including reduced energy consumption, more efficient use of topside facilities and lower CO2 emissions over the system’s lifetime.

“This award reflects the strength of our long-standing collaboration with Equinor. By upgrading the existing subsea compression system with next-generation technology, we are supporting Equinor’s long-term recovery strategy for Gullfaks with a more efficient solution to help unlock additional capacity and maximize field recovery,” said Andreas Fjellbirkeland, vice president of Processing Systems, SLB OneSubsea.

Technology Subsea Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: THREE60 Energy)

New Alliance Targets Offshore Caisson Integrity Challenges
(Credit: Aker Solutions)

Aker Solutions Nets Five-Year Deal with Aker BP for...
(Credit: Screenshot/Video by Vard)

Island Offshore’s Hybrid OECV Hits Water at Vard Yard in...
Saipem's Hydrone-R (Credit: Saipem)

Saipem’s Underwater Drone Carries Out Autonomous Survey at...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

BW Offshore, McDermott Unveil Blue Ammonia FPSO Concept (Video)

BW Offshore, McDermott Unveil

Current News

Eco Wave Power Wraps Up Feasibility Study for South Africa’s Wave Project

Eco Wave Power Wraps Up Feasib

OneSubsea Gets Gullfaks Subsea Compression Upgrade by Equinor

OneSubsea Gets Gullfaks Subsea

Saipem Agrees $272M Deal to Acquire Deep Value Driller Drillship

Saipem Agrees $272M Deal to Ac

New Alliance Targets Offshore Caisson Integrity Challenges

New Alliance Targets Offshore

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine