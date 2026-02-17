Eco Wave Power Wraps Up Feasibility Study for South Africa’s Wave Project

Eco Wave Power has completed a feasibility study for a potential wave energy power station at the Port of Ngqura in South Africa, identifying the technical potential to deploy approximately 8.3 MW of installed capacity along the port’s breakwater infrastructure.

The study, conducted in collaboration with Africa Great Future Development Ltd (AGFDL), assessed site conditions, wave resource availability and preliminary system configuration. The findings indicate that the port could support onshore wave energy deployment using existing coastal structures, subject to further development and permitting assessments.

Following completion of the feasibility phase, AGFDL will review the study results in detail before the parties jointly evaluate potential next steps, including project structuring, regulatory pathways and development timelines.

"This feasibility study marks an important milestone in our entry into the African market. The results demonstrate meaningful potential at the Port of Ngqura, and we look forward to working closely with our partners to assess how this project could progress in a responsible and commercially viable manner and becoming the first wave power station on the continent of Africa,” said Inna Braverman, Founder and CEO of Eco Wave Power.

South Africa faces ongoing structural energy supply challenges and has more than 2,800 kilometres of coastline, offering long-term potential for wave energy as part of a diversified renewable mix.

"This study provides a solid technical foundation for further discussions. We will now carefully evaluate the results and, together with Eco Wave Power, determine the most appropriate path forward,” added Wilfred Emmanuel-Gottlieb, CEO of AGFDL.

The Port of Ngqura, located in the Eastern Cape Province and operated by Transnet National Ports Authority, is one of South Africa’s key deep-water ports and lies adjacent to the Coega Special Economic Zone. Eco Wave Power believes the exposed breakwater and existing marine infrastructure make it a suitable candidate for an initial onshore wave energy deployment.

AGFDL has also begun discussions in East London to assess potential locations for a second wave energy power station in the country.