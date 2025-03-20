Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
V.Ships to Ensure Smooth Sail of Petrojarl I FPSO to Amplus Energy

Petrojarl I FPSO (Credit: Amplus Energy)
Petrojarl I FPSO (Credit: Amplus Energy)

Amplus Energy Services has entered into a strategic partnership with V.Ships Offshore to oversee the transition of the Petrojarl I, a newly acquired floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel.

In February, Amplus finalised the acquisition of the Petrojarl I from UK-based Altera Infrastructure - a key milestone that marks the company’s first FPSO vessel ownership.

The Petrojarl I, one of the most versatile and frequently deployed FPSOs in history, recently completed a successful deployment in Brazil for Petrobras at Atlanta field.

To ensure a safe and efficient transition into Amplus ownership, the company conducted a rigorous market evaluation before selecting V.Ships Offshore as its preferred contractor.

Under the agreement, V.Ships’ scope of work includes initial vessel management and crewing, shipyard work scope preparation and execution oversight, and support throughout the deployment and operational phases.

Petrojarl I FPSO (Credit: Amplus Energy)

“We are excited to collaborate with V.Ships, whose proven safety track record and operational expertise align seamlessly with our goals. The overwhelming industry interest in our acquisition of Petrojarl I reaffirms the demand for cost-efficient, lower-production solutions in the market,” said Steve Gardyne, Amplus Managing Director.

 “We are pleased to be collaborating with Amplus on the management of their first vessel. This partnership is testament to our track record and commitment to safety, operational excellence, and cost-efficient solutions for the offshore industry,” added Gerben Nijboer, V.Ships Offshore Managing Director.

