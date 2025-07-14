Arabian Drilling Secures Five Jack-Up Rig Extensions

Saudi drilling contractor Arabian Drilling has secured contract extensions for five of its jack-up drilling rigs, with a combined value of over $365 million.

Arabian Drilling signed contract extension for four of its rigs with Aramco, with a combined backlog value of $364 million (SAR 1.37 billion) and durations varying between 1 to 10 years.

The contract extensions confirm the longstanding and strategic partnership between Arabian Drilling and Aramco, a principal client since 1972.

The renewal of the contracts is a key component of Arabian Drilling’s efforts to extend the operational life of rigs scheduled to expire this year, which initially totaled 19 rigs on March 31, 2025.

Following the prior announcement in May 2025, where Arabian Drilling extended contracts for two rigs, each for a period of 10 years, discussions continue regarding the renewal of the remaining rigs.

"We are proud to continue our esteemed partnership with Aramco through securing these contract extensions. Securing these contract extensions enhances our financial stability and reinforces our strategic position within the industry as we advance towards achieving sustained growth and realizing long-term success in a competitive market,” said Ghassan Mirdad, Chief Executive Officer of Arabian Drilling.

Also, Arabian Drilling secured a three-year offshore contract extension with Khafji Joint Operations (KJO), a joint venture between Aramco Gulf Operations Company and Kuwait Gulf Oil Company located in the Saudi Khafji city and covering oil and gas operations in the Neutral Zone.

“We are proud to renew this offshore drilling contract with KJO, our first client since commencement of our operations in 1964, which reaffirms our ongoing commitment to providing exceptional service to our clients. I would like to thank KJO for their continued trust and support for over six decades of successful partnership,” added Mirdad.