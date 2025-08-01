Deepsea Mira Spuds Third Well in Orange Basin License off Nambia

Oil and gas firm Rhino Resources and its partners have spudded the Volans-1X exploration well in PEL85 license, offshore Namibia, using Odfjell Drilling-managed Deepsea Mira semi-submersible rig.

Drilled by the Deepsea Mira in water depths of around 1,200 meters, the Volans-1X well aims to test a new play fairway that could unlock significant development potential and strengthen Namibia’s energy future.

Rhino Resources is the operator of the PEL85 license, holding 42.5% interest, with partners Azule Energy, a joint venture between Eni and BP, with 42.5% stake, National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (NAMCOR) with 10%, and Korres Investments with 5% interests.

The Volans-1X is the third successive well to be drilled on PEL85 license by Rhino and its partners.

“With the Volans-1X exploration well Rhino and our partners are strategically advancing our understanding of PEL 85's potential. Once again, we’re proud to emphasize our commitment to local upliftment through the execution of another well in Namibia with all associated construction services and equipment uniquely sourced in-country.

“Our focus remains on safely delivering a third consecutive well, with an emphasis on operational excellence and environmental stewardship,” said Travis Smithard, Rhino’s CEO.

Built in 2019, the Deepsea Mira is a sixth generation dynamically positioned/anchor-moored semi-submersible drilling rig of Moss Maritime CS60E design. It is designed to operate in both benign and harsh environments, with a maximum operational water depth of 3000 meters.

The drilling rig is owned by Northern Ocean and managed by the Norwegian drilling firm Odfjell Drilling.