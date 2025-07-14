Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Expro Gets Woodside Job at Trion Deepwater Project off Mexico

(Credit: Expro)
(Credit: Expro)

Texas-based oilfield services provider Expro has secured a three-year contract by Woodside Energy to provide tubular running services (TRS) and cementing services for the Trion project, Mexico’s first deepwater oil production facility.

Woodside and Expro have a long-standing partnership, with Expro supporting well construction activities in Mexico during the exploration phase.

As part of the project, Woodside Energy will manage operations from its Tampico shore base and office, while Expro is actively establishing a new hub in the area, supporting local employment and contributing to the economic growth of the area.

The contract enables Expro to deploy its differentiated well construction technologies, designed to offer a seamless solution from top drive to target depth. Services will include TRS casing, completion and drilling support, as well as the provision of casing accessories, cement heads, and Expro’s Skyhook system.

“This project represents an exciting opportunity to showcase our innovative technologies on a historic deepwater development, and we look forward to building a strong, long-term partnership with Woodside in Mexico,” said Jeremy Angelle, Vice President of Well Construction.

Trion is a greenfield development located in the Perdido Fold Belt, approximately 180 km off Mexico’s coastline in the Gulf of Mexico, in water depths of around 2,500 meters.

Representing the first deepwater oil production in Mexico, the project is a joint venture between Woodside Energy and Petróleos Mexicanos (PEMEX), with first oil targeted for 2028.

FLNG Floating Production Support Vessel Offshore Energy Subsea Industry News Activity North America Gulf of Mexico Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Technip Energies)

Technip Energies Bags ‘Large Contract’ for FLNG Unit in...
© aerial-drone / Adobe Stock

Woodside Finds South Korean Partners to Advance LNG Value...
The Troll C platform in the North Sea (Credit: Equinor)

Equinor Hires Aker Solutions for Norwegian Oil and Gas...
Rotra Futura (Credit: deugro)

Rotra Futura RoRo Vessel Enters Offshore Wind Operations

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Aker BP Installs New Jacket at Valhall Field in Southern North Sea (Video)

Aker BP Installs New Jacket at

Current News

Industry Partners Deliver Largest Unified OBN Dataset in Norwegian North Sea

Industry Partners Deliver Larg

Strohm Wraps Up Deepwater TCP Trials for Petrobras

Strohm Wraps Up Deepwater TCP

Fugro Gets On Board Ireland’s Offshore Grid Development Project

Fugro Gets On Board Ireland’s

Dolphin Drilling Lines Up $105M Payment for Rig Deal Termination in Nigeria

Dolphin Drilling Lines Up $105

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine