GE Vernova Reaches $10.5M Settlement for Vineyard Wind 1 Turbine Blade Incident

The Town and County of Nantucket and GE Vernova have signed a $10.5 million settlement agreement for losses resulting from 2024 turbine blade failure on the Vineyard Wind 1 offshore wind project.

The settlement is aimed at compensating the town and local businesses for the incident which scattered foam, fiberglass, and other debris along Nantucket’s shores during the height of the summer tourist season.

Under the agreement, Nantucket will establish a Community Claims Fund to provide compensation for economic harm. Nantucket will engage a professional, independent third-party administrator to evaluate claims from local businesses and issue payments, the town administration said.

Beginning on July 13, 2024, during Nantucket’s critical tourist season, a turbine blade from Vineyard Wind 1’s offshore wind farm failed, dropping debris into the Atlantic Ocean that washed up on Nantucket’s shores.

The debris settled on the ocean floor, entered the water table, and littered Nantucket’s beaches for months, requiring an extensive cleanup effort in which many community members joined.

By order of the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE), Vineyard Wind suspended further wind farm construction for several months.

An investigation undertaken by GE Vernova concluded that the blade failure was caused by a manufacturing deviation during production at the Quebec factory of its subsidiary. The company agreed to remove and replace all blades already installed at the project that were manufactured at the same factory.

“Offshore wind may bring benefits, but it also carries risks—to ocean health, to historic landscapes, and to the economies of coastal communities like Nantucket, known worldwide as an environmental and cultural treasure,” said Brooke Mohr, Select Board member and former chair.

“Federal law limits localities’ influence in the design and approval of offshore wind projects, but communities have rights when it comes to safe operations of the farms,” added Greg Werkheiser of Cultural Heritage Partners, legal counsel to the Town for offshore wind matters.