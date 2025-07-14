Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Baker Hughes, Petronas Team Up for Asia-Pacific Energy Resilience

(Credit: Baker Hughes)
(Credit: Baker Hughes)

Energy technology company Baker Hughes and Malaysia’s state-run energy giant Petronas have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on a strategic partnership to explore business initiatives that have the potential to support the delivery of Asia’s energy expansion and transition.

The MoU serves as a foundation for collaboration initiatives between the two companies to enhance local supply chain capabilities and explore the feasibility of implementing a variety of technology solutions.

The include enhanced LNG services footprint and cross-border talent training and development programs to strengthen local field operations capabilities, exploration and production, chemicals and mature assets solutions, digital solutions, including AI, as well as sustainable energy solutions including carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS), as well as lubricants and biofuels for turbomachinery supply chain.

In support of these initiatives, Baker Hughes announced plans to expand on its existing services footprint in Malaysia to develop a full aeroderivative gas turbine module repair services facility, inclusive of disassembly, assembling, grinding and testing capabilities.

With an installed base of over 600 gas turbines and continued expected growth given the energy expansion, these augmented services capabilities will provide enhanced service to customers across the region with the aim to accelerate service turnaround time and enable continued best-in-class reliability and availability.

“It is critically important to grow alongside our customers in Asia-Pacific, including Petronas, as we work toward our shared goal of sustainable energy development to provide for a world that needs more reliable, secure and lower-carbon energy. We look forward to working alongside Petronas, as well as other local partners, to realize this additional localization effort to help ensure energy is available today and in the future,” said Lorenzo Simonelli, Baker Hughes Chairman and CEO.

Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Asia CCS Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Viridien)

Industry Partners Deliver Largest Unified OBN Dataset in...
(Credit: EnQuest)

EnQuest Acquires Harbour Energy’s Vietnamese Assets
Borr Drilling’s Mist jack-up (Credit: Borr Drilling)

Valeura Makes Progress with Multi-Well Drilling Campaign...
J.T. Angel jack-up rig (Credit: Shelf Drilling)

One Shelf Drilling Rig Up for New Job in India, Other for...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Aker BP Installs New Jacket at Valhall Field in Southern North Sea (Video)

Aker BP Installs New Jacket at

Current News

Industry Partners Deliver Largest Unified OBN Dataset in Norwegian North Sea

Industry Partners Deliver Larg

Strohm Wraps Up Deepwater TCP Trials for Petrobras

Strohm Wraps Up Deepwater TCP

Fugro Gets On Board Ireland’s Offshore Grid Development Project

Fugro Gets On Board Ireland’s

Dolphin Drilling Lines Up $105M Payment for Rig Deal Termination in Nigeria

Dolphin Drilling Lines Up $105

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine