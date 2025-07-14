Baker Hughes, Petronas Team Up for Asia-Pacific Energy Resilience

Energy technology company Baker Hughes and Malaysia’s state-run energy giant Petronas have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on a strategic partnership to explore business initiatives that have the potential to support the delivery of Asia’s energy expansion and transition.

The MoU serves as a foundation for collaboration initiatives between the two companies to enhance local supply chain capabilities and explore the feasibility of implementing a variety of technology solutions.

The include enhanced LNG services footprint and cross-border talent training and development programs to strengthen local field operations capabilities, exploration and production, chemicals and mature assets solutions, digital solutions, including AI, as well as sustainable energy solutions including carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS), as well as lubricants and biofuels for turbomachinery supply chain.

In support of these initiatives, Baker Hughes announced plans to expand on its existing services footprint in Malaysia to develop a full aeroderivative gas turbine module repair services facility, inclusive of disassembly, assembling, grinding and testing capabilities.

With an installed base of over 600 gas turbines and continued expected growth given the energy expansion, these augmented services capabilities will provide enhanced service to customers across the region with the aim to accelerate service turnaround time and enable continued best-in-class reliability and availability.

“It is critically important to grow alongside our customers in Asia-Pacific, including Petronas, as we work toward our shared goal of sustainable energy development to provide for a world that needs more reliable, secure and lower-carbon energy. We look forward to working alongside Petronas, as well as other local partners, to realize this additional localization effort to help ensure energy is available today and in the future,” said Lorenzo Simonelli, Baker Hughes Chairman and CEO.