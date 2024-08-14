Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
DNO Norge Gets Clearance for North Sea Drilling Operation

Noble Invincible rig (Credit: Noble Corporation)
Noble Invincible rig (Credit: Noble Corporation)

The Norwegian Offshore Directorate (NOD) has granted DNO Norge a drilling permit for a wildcat well in the North Sea, to be conducted using Noble Corporation's Noble Invincible ultra-harsh environment jack-up rig.

The drilling permit is for a wellbore2/6-7 S in production license 1086, operated by DNO Norge with 50% working interest, along with partners Petoro (20%), Aker BP (20%), and Source Energy (10%).

The wildcat well will be drilled using Noble Invincible drilling rig, under the contract signed back in February 2024 between Noble Corporation and Aker BP.

Built in 2014, Noble Invincible is a Gusto MSC CJ70 X150 MD jack-up rig, designed for operations in the North Sea. The rig is able to accommodate 179 people, and suitable for work in a water depth of 492 ft, with the maximum drilling depth of 40,000 ft.

Drilling North Sea Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas

