DeepSea Bollsta Set to Spud Two Wildcat Wells in Norwegian Sea

The Norwegian Offshore Directorate has granted OMV (Norge) a drilling permit for two wildcat wells in the Norwegian Sea, which will be drilled with Odfjell Drilling-managed DeepSea Bollsta semi-submersible rig.

The permit is for wellbore 6606/4-1 S and 6606/4-1 A in production license 1194.

The license is operated by OMV (Norge) with 40% working interest, along its partners Inpex Idemitsu Norge and Vår Energi holding 30% each.

Deepsea Bollsta is a sixth-generation harsh environment, winterized, mobile rig, owned by offshore drilling contractor Northern Ocean. The rig is managed by Odfjell Drilling.

Following the work with OMV (Norge), the rig will move for its assignment with Equinor, under a $335 million two-year firm contract agreed with Northern Ocean in 2024.

The planned start-up for the operations is in the later part of 2025, and the contract also includes five one-year options.