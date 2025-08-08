Equinor Officially Opens Norway’s Northernmost Oil Field

Equinor’s Johan Castberg field, Norway's northernmost oil field in Barents Sea that came on stream earlier in 2025, was officially opened by the country’s top officials.

Johan Castberg field will produce for at least 30 years, delivering 220,000 barrels of oil per day at peak capacity.

Equinor is the operator of the field 46.3% working interest, with Vår Energi holding 30% stake, Petoro the remaining 23.7%

The official opening, held on August 8, was attended by the crew of the Johan Castberg FPSO, leaders from the Ministry of Energy, including minister Terje Aasland, the mayors of Hammerfest and Harstad, leaders from the Norwegian Offshore Directorate, the Norwegian Ocean Industry Authority, Equinor, Vår Energi, Petoro, Aker Solution and employee representatives.

"This is a milestone for the petroleum industry in the Barents Sea. With Castberg on stream, the Barents Sea now has both our second largest producing oil field, our second largest gas field and the largest discovery being considered for development. In addition, the Castberg field is a good example of the positive ripple effects that production offshore has on the mainland.

“With Castberg, there are three producing fields in the Barents Sea. This provides secure jobs in the local business community and a basis for new assignments over a long period of time,“ Terje Aasland said in his speech to the FPSO crew right after the opening.

“This is a red-letter day. The Barents Sea is becoming increasingly important for Norway's role as a long-term energy exporter, and Johan Castberg will produce safely and efficiently for at least 30 years.

“We are well underway and have already made new discoveries in the area. Throughout the field's productive life, we will make significant investments that will create jobs and opportunities for the supply industry," added Kjetil Hove, Equinor's executive vice president for Exploration & Production Norway.

With a supply base and helicopter base in Hammerfest the field is operated from Equinor's Harstad office. A total of 30 wells will be drilled on the Johan Castberg field, and drilling operations are expected to continue through 2026, driving a high level of activity in Hammerfest.

The Johan Castberg field consists of the Skrugard, Havis and Drivis discoveries, which were discovered in the period 2011 to 2014.