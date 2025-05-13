Seatrium, Höegh Evi Agree LNG Tanker Conversion Job into FSRU Bound for Egypt

Singapore-based Seatrium has secured a Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) conversion contract from Höegh Evi, formerly known as Höegh LNG, for the liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier Hoegh Gandria.

The contract covers the conversion and longevity of LNG carrier, Hoegh Gandria to a FSRU which includes the installation of a regasification skid, as well as integration of key supporting systems such as cargo handling, utility, offloading, electrical, and automation systems.

Engineering works for the project will commence in May 2025 with an estimated project duration of 18 months.

When completed, the FSRU LNG will be deployed to the LNG terminal in Port of Sumed in Egypt under a charter agreement between Hoegh Evi and Egypt Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS).

“We are pleased to work with Seatrium on this significant project for Höegh Evi, as we develop an FSRU that will meet the highest industry standards. Seatrium’s proven track record of delivering complex projects, along with their engineering expertise and technical capabilities, make them an invaluable partner.

“Their commitment to innovation and quality will be crucial in ensuring that the FSRU meets our operational and safety requirements, while also supporting our mission to provide reliable and sustainable energy solutions. We look forward to a successful collaboration,” said Øivin Iversen, Chief of Projects of Höegh Evi.

"We are truly honored to be selected by Höegh Evi for this milestone FSRU conversion project, further cementing Seatrium’s position as a pioneer and market leader in the highly specialized FSRU conversion business.

“Our longstanding partnership with Höegh , built on successfully delivering major repairs and retrofits for their LNG carrier fleet over the years, is a testament to the trust and confidence they have in our capabilities.

“This new FSRU contract not only underlines that trust but also highlights our ability to deliver technically demanding, highly complex projects with precision,” added Alvin Gan, Executive Vice President, Repairs and Upgrades, Seatrium.