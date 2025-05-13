Aker BP Secures Drilling Permit for Multiple Wildcat Wells in North Sea

The Norwegian Offshore Directorate (NOD) has granted Aker BP a drilling permit for three wildcat wells in the North Sea.

The permit is for wellbore 25/1-14 A, 25/1-14 B and 25/1-14 C in production license 873 B.

Aker BP is the operator of the license with 47.7% working interest, with partners Equinor Energy holding 40% and Orlen Upstream Norway 12.3% stakes.

The wells will be drilled using Odfjell Drilling’s Deepsea Stavanger semi-submersible drilling rig.

The 210-built drilling rig is of the GVA 7500 type, built by Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering in South Korea. It is capable of working at water depths of 3,000 meters with drilling depth capacity of 10,670 meters.