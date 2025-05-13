Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Agogo FPSO to Reach Azule Energy’s Field off Angola in Mid-May (Photos)

Agogo FPSO at Walvis Bay, Namibia (Credit: Yinson Production)
Top view of Agogo FPSO helideck (Credit: Yinson Production)
One of the world’s most advanced offshore production assets, the Agogo floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel, operated by Yinson Production for Azule Energy, made a scheduled technical stop at Walvis Bay in Namibia, while en route to a field offshore Angola.

The brief stopover, which took place on May 8, 2025, was part of planned logistics to replenish stores and facilitate crew changes.

Built and operated by Yinson Production for Azule Energy, the vessel is expected to reach Angola in mid-May.

The Agogo FPSO is expected to operate in the second half of 2025 in the Agogo Integrated West Hub Development Project in Block 15/06 offshore Angola for Azule Energy under a 15-year firm charter with the option to extend for another five years, and a total contract value of up to approximately $5.3 billion.

With a production capacity of 120,000 barrels of oil per day, the vessel features cutting-edge carbon-reduction technology, including the industry’s first pilot post-combustion carbon capture system on an FPSO.

It also includes closed flare system, hydrocarbon blanketing, combined cycle technology, automated process controls, and all-electric drives.

The carbon-reducing technologies onboard the FPSO are expected to reduce carbon emissions by up to 27%, according to Yinson Production.

“We’re proud to have the Agogo FPSO pass through Walvis Bay, a vital hub on Africa’s west coast. The successful transit of Agogo is a testament to our teams’ coordination and commitment, and it reflects the international scale and technical complexity of modern energy projects in the region. The vessel’s presence in Walvis Bay reflects the growing role of African ports in enabling large-scale energy infrastructure projects,” said Per Dyberg, Project Director of Yinson Production.

