Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

In this segment of Offshore Engineer TV, Paula Lepore, Global Projects Engineering Manager and Anshul Godha, Materials Scientist at Parker Hannifin discuss a new approach to understanding and mitigating stress corrosion cracking (SCC) and hydrogen embrittlement (HE): including what it is, how you can discover it, and most importantly, how you can mitigate to protect the investment in your offshore structures, as well as a brief overview of Parker Hannifin’s Super Shield corrosion protection technology.

